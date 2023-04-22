MT.View-Mins to Hwy 321 and Great Proximity to Hwy 70 and Hwy 127! You will love this like NEW Construction - 1 YR OLD! Seller made fantastic upgrade choices in this 1.5 Story Ranch. Extended Kitchen with tons of storage, large island, pantry, beautiful quartz, and black stainless steel appliances. Open Floorplan perfect for entertaining - living room includes gas log fireplace, dining area. Primary suite include waterfall tile shower and huge closet. Each Bedroom has access to its own bathroom, we love this layout-perfect for guests! Seller added covered back porch with TV hook up! All furniture is negotiable-literally just bring your clothes this home is ready for you! HOA includes exterior lawn care and landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An episode of “Bar Rescue” featuring a Hickory pub will air on April 23, according to a Paramount Network representative.
Nearly two years after a fire left the building vacant, the owners of the Checkers in Hickory are preparing to reopen the fast-food restaurant.
Taylorsville Town Manager David Odom died Monday, according to WACB 860AM.
Hickory’s first permanent food truck park is set to open today.
Company seeks annexation into Hickory for 141-unit apartment complex; council to hold public hearing Tuesday
The Hickory City Council is set to vote on the annexation of a property that could eventually house a 141-unit apartment complex near Catawba …