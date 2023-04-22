MT.View-Mins to Hwy 321 and Great Proximity to Hwy 70 and Hwy 127! You will love this like NEW Construction - 1 YR OLD! Seller made fantastic upgrade choices in this 1.5 Story Ranch. Extended Kitchen with tons of storage, large island, pantry, beautiful quartz, and black stainless steel appliances. Open Floorplan perfect for entertaining - living room includes gas log fireplace, dining area. Primary suite include waterfall tile shower and huge closet. Each Bedroom has access to its own bathroom, we love this layout-perfect for guests! Seller added covered back porch with TV hook up! All furniture is negotiable-literally just bring your clothes this home is ready for you! HOA includes exterior lawn care and landscaping.