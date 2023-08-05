Custom one-level semi-open space with kitchen island has wine bar & mini fridge, granite counter tops. Huge mud room with for a drop zone. Pantry with utility sink. Large primary bedroom an en suite with tiled shower & vanity. Semi-private backyard with deck. Plenty of storage. Temporary photos, more to come later.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $413,900
