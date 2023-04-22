Don't miss this Gorgeous New Construction! 3Bedroom/2Bath in St. Stephens School District. Enjoy the Updates throughout including Stainless-Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tile Back Splash, LVP Flooring throughout, Walk-in Tile Shower, Walk-in Closets, Trey Ceilings, and Gas Fireplace! The Open Floorplan is excellent for entertaining! Full Unfinished Basement replumbed to finish or storage space. Enjoy your morning coffee on the Covered Front Porch or the Private Back Deck. Lot size is 0.35 Acres. Enlarged Driveway and Double Attached Garage. Built by Mark Isenhour Construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $407,500
