Come see this newly built 2020 Ranch Home located close to Lake Hickory. Walking up to the covered front porch you are welcomed into this open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, double garage home. The kitchen has SS appliances, tile backsplash & eat at bar, granite island. Fantastic split bedroom floorplan where the master bedroom is spacious & has a walk-in closet, master bath w/ double vanity sink, tile flooring & private water closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full hall bath located in between both rooms. The back deck & yard is private with a wooden privacy fence. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included Located close to Lake Hickory County Club (Springs location) where you can join, dine at the club house, and hit the course for a game of golf! This home is located minutes from the grocery store, entertainment, food and shopping. 15 mins from Valley Hill Mall and mins from I-40. No HOA's. Don't miss your showing on this lovely home. Lawnmower, Fridge, Washer/Dryer included.