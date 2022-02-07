3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900

**Public Open House: Sat, 2/5 10am-1pm** Well Maintained Brick Home in luxurious Winding Creek. Main Level Living & Split Bedroom Floor Plan w/Full Basement. Main Level: Picture Perfect Front Entrance into Open Floor Plan. Formal Dining just off the Kitchen with space for a very large dining table, Eat-In Kitchen offers Bar Seating for 3, Breakfast Table Area seats 4-6 and an additional area that would make a lovely Sitting Area in front of the Gas Log Fireplace. Spacious Living Room w/Gas Log Fireplace as a focal point. Fireplace is open on both sides making both sitting areas beautiful & inviting. Split Bedroom Floor Plan allows space for privacy. The Primary Suite is gorgeous with recessed lighting in the Tray Ceiling and a large Full Bath w/Dbl Sink Vanity, Soaking Tub & separate Walk-In Shower. Primary Bath also offers Water Closet & a Large Walk-In Closet. Laundry Room Located near Primary Bedroom. Basement w/interior & exterior access is ready for you to create an additional Living Space. Large Deck & Patio facing back yard. Main Level Double Garage & Level Concrete Drive.