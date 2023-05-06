Don't Miss this Gorgeous New Construction in the Up and Coming Subdivision of Wallace's View! 3Bed/2.5Bathroom. From the stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, LVP Flooring, Tile Shower and Gas Fireplace this New Construction does not disappoint. Every Home Buyer will love the Large, Primary Suite with walk-in Closet and Bathroom with Tiled Shower, Double Vanities, and Water Closest. The Main level boasts Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dining Area, Living room with fireplace, Primary Suite and Laundry/Mud room. Upstairs you will find Two additional Bedrooms and Shared Bath. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered Front Porch or the back patio. The back yard is large and exceeds back past the partially cleared area.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman and 11-month-old child were transported with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck at the intersection of Springs Road and …
A man was seriously injured when he fell from a roof in Hickory on Wednesday morning.
Store clerk charged with selling alcohol to intoxicated person; man later killed in Claremont hit-and-run
A Claremont store clerk is charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person. The person who purchased the alcohol was a homeless man who …
Drivers should pay particular attention to the speed of their vehicle on Falling Creek Road NE as well as McDonald Parkway NE from 21st Street…
A colleague came for a visit recently. We grabbed lunch downtown and then took a brief stroll on the City Walk.