 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900

Stunning!! One Level Custom Modern Farmhouse offers 1651 SF with 3 BR/2BA/2 Dr Garage. Open Floor Plan/Split BR. Exterior Insulated Vinyl Siding, Architectural Shingled Roof w/Metal Accents, Weeping Mortar Brick, Front Transom Windows. Rocking Chair Front Porch. The Solid Front Decorative Door leads into the 12' Entry Area and Beautiful Dining Area w/Wainscoting Accent Walls, 12' Coffered Ceiling. The LR features Cathedral Ceiling, Decorative Shiplap Walls, Accent Beam, Custom Tiled Gas FP, 12' Slider Door leading to Impressive Screened Rear Porch for Outdoor Entertaining. Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Lg Island, Custom Cabinets, (Appliance Pantry w/outlet). Stainless Appliances- Gas Cooktop, and wall oven/microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor. Custom Laundry w/Walk in Pantry. The Spacious Primary BR features Coffered Ceiling with Accent lighting, Double Door Linen closet. The Primary Bath Showcases Walk in Tiled Shower and Walk in Closet. https://youtu.be/ckkz5_3vCn4

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert