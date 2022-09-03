Absoultely Stunning Custom built home just completed in June, on large .99 acre lot. No City Taxes, great NE Hickory location, quiet neighborhood. 1591 HSF, 3BR 2BA, Open Split BR floorplan. Gorgeous kitchen feauturing white shaker cabinets, SS appliances,gas range, granite countertops, recessed lighting. Open the back door to nature and enjoy that morning coffee on this tranquil screened porch.High valuted ceilings in living area w/brick FP. Primary BR has treyed ceiling,WIC, ensuite bath w/tiled shower. Large main level double garage, concrete drive.The home has a full unfinished basement, studded for future expansion, plumbed for bath & high ceilings gives endless possibilities. Gas heat, tankless water heater, lots of storage. Don't let this one get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900
