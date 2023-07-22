Hickory’s newest luxury townhome subdivision located in Northwest Hickory just 1 mile from Catawba Springs golf course. These townhomes feature a full brick exterior with two car garage along with a 3rd garage door for golf cart storage all on one level. Inside you will find ample natural lighting and 9-foot ceilings all on a ranch style, open concept layout. 10-foot boxed ceilings featured in the primary bedroom and living room. Large primary bedroom and bathroom including double vanity, linen shelving, walk in shower and large walk-in closet. Relax on your covered back porch with natural woods surrounding the entire property or drive your golf cart over to nearby Catawba Springs and enjoy your dining membership, included with every townhome.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, is charged with one count of wire fraud scheme, according to the indictment. Hickory based law firm Young, Morphis…
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, of Hickory died when a vehicle was apparently washed into the waters of Duck Creek, according to a release from the A…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Catawba County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle along Springs Road when the vehicle crashed near Rifle Range Road. One pedestri…