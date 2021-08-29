LAKE VIEW of Lake Hickory along with private community boat access with a master suite on each level of this beautiful two-story home consisting of a design of 4-bedrooms; enough room for everyone in the entire family!! Located on the NW side of Lake Hickory in Captains Cove of Bowman Pointe, this home offers NO HOA fees, a private community lot to place your boat in the water, a circular drive, a 2-car attached garage, laundry on the first floor and a spacious backyard for summer cookouts. A two-story great room with lots of natural light and a gas fireplace is perfect for hosting and entertaining all of your family and friends. This spacious home offers lots of storage, granite countertops, a gas range and plenty of outdoor living space. Garage offers plenty of additional storage space with a separate work area and sink. Wood storage building remains. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. County septic permit is for 3 bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $392,500
