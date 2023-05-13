Hickory’s newest luxury townhome subdivision located in Northwest Hickory just 1 mile from Catawba Springs golf course. These townhomes feature a full brick exterior with two car garage along with a 3rd garage door for golf cart storage all on one level. Inside you will find ample natural lighting and 9-foot ceilings all on a ranch style, open concept layout. 10-foot boxed ceilings featured in the primary bedroom and living room. Large primary bedroom and bathroom including double vanity, linen shelving, walk in shower and large walk-in closet. Relax on your covered back porch with natural woods surrounding the entire property or drive your golf cart over to nearby Catawba Springs and enjoy your dining membership, included with every townhome.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $389,500
