Hickory’s newest luxury townhome subdivision located in Northwest Hickory just 1 mile from Catawba Springs golf course. These townhomes feature a full brick exterior with two car garage along with a 3rd garage door for golf cart storage all on one level. Inside you will find ample natural lighting and 9-foot ceilings all on a ranch style, open concept layout. 10-foot boxed ceilings featured in the primary bedroom and living room. Large primary bedroom and bathroom including double vanity, soaker tub, and large walk-in closet. Relax on your covered back porch with natural woods surrounding the entire property or drive your golf cart over to nearby Catawba Springs and enjoy your dining membership, included with every townhome.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $389,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A year has passed since Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer was charged with embezzling at least $100,000 from her office. Her atto…
Johnny Stewart’s daughter mentioned to him that last week she saw a shiny object in the wooded area on their neighbor’s property when she woul…
Keke Palmer announces pregnancy on SNL, Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian cheated, and more celeb news
Keke Palmer "set the record straight" on speculation she is expecting her first child as she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time. Here's that and more celeb news.
Catawba Valley Community College laid off an unconfirmed number of staff in the face of declining enrollment, according to a reduction in forc…
This story was updated at 9:25 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, to include an estimated date of death.
Book-challenging Catawba County school board candidates take office; Freedom Readers speak out at meeting
A trio of candidates who ran on keeping certain books out of the Catawba County Schools libraries took their seats on the school board Monday.
A homicide victim whose body was found in Conover was identified as Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, 51, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Frida…
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a dead body on Lee Cline Road near Eckard Road in Conover.
The Appalachian State Board of Trustees held its first meeting at the university’s Hickory campus on Friday.
Four of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn are being tried as adults.