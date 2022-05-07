3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $389,000

Like new, charming brick home in the desirable Forest Creek Estates neighborhood! This 3br, 2ba home has a split bedroom, open floorpan.The back yard is fully fenced in with a nice black metal fence. Upon entry you will see cathedral ceilings with a large open space consisting of the living room, dining area, and kitchen.The kitchen has a large, delightful island with a sink and dishwasher. All stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wainscoting in the dining room area.Pleasant lighting fixtures throughout. Laminate waterproof and scratch resistant flooring throughout except for the bathrooms which are tile. Master bedroom is large with a tray ceiling. Master bath has his/her sinks and walk in closet. There is also a stand alone tub and fully tiled shower in the master bath. Laundry room and pantry are off of garage with tiled flooring. Security system and cameras will stay. Termite bait stations already in place to protect for years to come. Don't miss this nice home and neighborhood!