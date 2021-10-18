3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $379,000

Location, location, location! You can own this “747” & enjoy one of the most coveted locations in Hickory. Walking distance to downtown, all the shopping and services available on near-by Highway 127 and just a short walk around the block to the Hickory Foundation YMCA. This is a very charming 2,493 HSF, three-bedroom, three-bath Cape Cod home with the addition of a large family/living room and a primary en-suite bedroom and guest bedroom on the main floor. The upstairs includes a 400+ SF bedroom or studio with a full bath and plenty of closet and storage space as well as additional laundry facilities upstairs. In 2016 the windows in this home were replaced and the kitchen was remodeled, roof was replaced in 2017. The deck on the back of the house is private and overlooks a quaint, fenced backyard with a “secret garden” area as well. The over-sized 660 SF garage and long driveway provide parking for several cars. Owner selling due to unexpected move out-of-town for family.