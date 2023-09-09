This new construction on Snow Creek Rd NE, Hickory was built on a 0.46 acres lot. Excellent school systems. Large kitchen with island, range hood, customizable under-cabinet lights & microwave drawer. The 9in wide, 8mm thick luxury vinyl plank flooring complements the beautiful custom, white kitchen cabinets & laundry room with utility sink. The master bath has a double sink vanity with large cabinet space, a linen closet and an enclosed tub and toilet. The master bedroom itself has walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom in the hall between them. This bathroom features a single sink vanity. The uniqueness of all bathrooms is that all have windows for natural light and extra ventilation. Other features: granite countertops, lots of ceiling LED cans, big kitchen window, beautiful fireplace, huge backyard, long driveway. Large back porch features covered and uncovered sections. No HOA. No city taxes.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $378,000
