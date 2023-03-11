This New Construction Home features a large open concept great room and kitchen. Granite counters, tile backsplash & shaker style cabinets. The main floors are laminate wood style. It is a split bedroom floor plan. The primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, en suite with a separate tub & shower. Both are tiled as well as the floors. When you enter from the double garage, there is a mud room perfect for the shoes & coats. Also the laundry room is over sized for storage. Off the great room is a 12 x 16 deck. The home sits on a .67 acre lot.