Enjoy the privacy of a quite, nice neighborhood in this beautiful NEW construction ready for new owners. Open concept kitchen, modern finishes, 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, covered front porch, back deck with large yard. More pictures will be uploaded by 9/16.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $365,000
