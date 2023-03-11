NW Hickory. 3 Bedroom, 2 ½ Bath home completed in 2022. Home offers open floorplan. Kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and large island/breakfast seating. Living Room. Dining Area with access to deck overlooking almost half acre lot. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Primary suite includes walk-in closet. Tile Shower. Bluetooth light/speaker. Additional Bedrooms share Full Bathroom. Lower Level with Family Room, Fireplace, Half Bath and Laundry Area. Oversized Two-Car Garage. Located in a cul-de-sac within minutes of restaurants, stores and schools. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans and LVP Flooring throughout- no carpet. Listing agent is related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $359,000
