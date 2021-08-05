3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $359,000

CALL TAMARA COLEY, 828 238 1157, AT RE/MAX A-TEAM FOR MORE INFORMATION! New Construction in prime NW Hickory location. Easy one-level living in this quality-built 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on no exit road. Gas fireplace in the great room with built-ins. Spacious kitchen with designer backsplash and large island with breakfast bar. Master suite features barn-door entry to the master bath with dual vanities and tiled walk-in shower plus large walk-in closet. Covered back deck overlooks rear yard.