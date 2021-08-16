. Don't miss this extremely well-cared-for brick ranch with w/a full basement on .91 acres! Home is immaculate, move-in ready, w/3 BR, 2 BA & a finished basement. The bsmt features a huge Workshop area w/ a Laundry room w/ hand-crafted cabinets also a finished bonus room w/ lots of storage areas. On the main level -2 car garage w/ a storage area. a Large kitchen, also a Large Breakfast area off the kitchen. The home also has a separate full Dining Room off the formal sitting room. This home has a Large Great room w/ a Brick Fireplace w/ gas logs for additional entertaining space. The Back Porch offers the perfect place for relaxing & enjoying the view of this Large in-ground pool has a Pool house for cooking meals & a fully enclosed pump house with a restroom facility. The nice, maintained yard offers a small storage building too. Many extras a MUST SEE. The pool house is 12x28, the Pump House is 10x8, and the outbuilding is 12x8.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $357,000
