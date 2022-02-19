 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

Don’t miss out on this ready-to-move-in, newly built brick house! This is a beautiful three bedroom, two (big) bath home with many spacious closets. You’ll find big windows, high ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, two-car garage, attic, laundry room and more in this home. Great school district and location!

