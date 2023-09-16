NEW CONSTRUCTION! Don't miss this 3Bedroom/2Bath Home in St. Stephens School District. Enjoy all the High-End Updates throughout! Open Floorplan in the Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen! Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Spacious Living Room Features a Cozy Gas Fireplace. Enjoy your Morning Coffee on the Large Back Deck overlooking level back yard. Popular Floorplan with Laundry Closet conveniently located in the Hallway. Primary Suite boast Large Walk-in Closet, Trey Ceiling and Stunning Bathroom. Attached Double-Car Garage. Acreage 0.45.