Beautiful new construction almost ready for the new owners. Ranch style with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage, open kitchen and living space, walk-in closets with custom shelving, modern bathrooms, nice large front porch and deck in the back, large lot size. No HOA or other restrictions. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, Interstate 40, schools and park. The final inspection is set for next week and we are waiting for the power company to come and conect the electric meter.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000
