 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Don't miss this 3Bedroom/2Bath Home in St. Stephens School District. Enjoy all the High-End Updates throughout! Open Floorplan in the Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen! Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Spacious Living Room Features a Cozy Gas Fireplace. Enjoy your Morning Coffee on the Large Back Deck overlooking level back yard. Popular Floorplan with Laundry Closet conveniently located in the Hallway. Primary Suite boast Large Walk-in Closet and Bathroom. Attached Double-Car Garage with additional turn around space in driveway. Acreage 0.47.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert