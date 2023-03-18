Brand New Construction home! Split bedroom floorplan with tons of natural light. Large great room and kitchen with LVP flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, beautiful quartz countertops, and a huge island. The wide open space makes it perfect for entertaining.Primary suite features trey ceiling, a bathroom with dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Oversized laundry room. Quaint front porch and cozy back deck. Private backyard. The home is expected to be completed by mid-April, but can't close until a Certificate of Occupancy is issued. That will happen after the town comes to connect the house to the city water system. (hopefully mid-May or sooner) This home is conveniently located steps away from Lake Hickory. Come see it before it's gone.