3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $349,900

New Construction just in time for Summer! This Beautiful 3Bedroom/2Bath Built by Mark Isenhour Construction is Conveniently located close to Snow Creek Elementary, Springs Road, and Hwy 127. Estimated Completion 6/30/22. When you arrive you will notice the Lovely Board and Batten Exterior and Gorgeous Oak Tree in the Back Yard. Enjoy all the High-End Updates throughout! Open Floorplan in the Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen! Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Custom Cabinetry, and Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Spacious Living Room Features a Cozy Gas Fireplace. Enjoy your Morning Coffee on the Back Deck overlooking level back yard with AMAZING Oak Tree. Popular Floorplan with Laundry Closet conveniently located in the Hallway. Primary Suite boast Large Walk-in Closet and Bathroom. Attached Double-Car Garage. Acreage 0.66.