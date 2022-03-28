With nearly 2700 sqft of living space, this is a great property w/loads of potential! Full brick ranch style home w/three bedrooms & two full baths. Real wood paneling gives this home a retro vibe. Large den & formal living room (wood floors underneath the carpet, per the seller) have endless possibilities. The kitchen has a dine-at bar plus a separate dine-in area. All 3 bedrooms are good sized w/the primary having an ensuite bath. The lower level's finished spaces include a second, fully equipped kitchen & gigantic recreation room w/pool table, ping pong table & fireplace. This home is solidly constructed, centrally located in Meridian Park & ready for new owners. The covered front porch (205 sqft) & double carport (721 sqft) make relaxing outside quite inviting. If more privacy is desired, the back yard is complete with a 398 sqft cement patio. This home is protected with a wired-in camera surveillance system. For additional information & details, please contact the listing Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $349,500
