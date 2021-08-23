Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 1/2 bath well maintained Two Story home Full w/Basement with Lake Access located in Gold Creek Estates offers many updates a features for any buyer. Large living room with French doors that lead outside to a large deck, great for entertaining. Formal dining room just off of the kitchen to make those holiday meals easy to manage. Lots of kitchen cabinets give you plenty of storage. Breakfast nook area with bay window to look out over a large back yard. Primary Bedroom has walk-in closets and adjoining bathroom with double vanity sinks and walk in tile shower. Upper level features two other bedrooms and another full bathroom. Basement, has several finished rooms that can be used as a visiting guest area. It has a den, full bath and another bonus room. Lower level also has a work shop with a garage door. Great for storing tools, motorcycles and lawn mowers. Fenced in back yard and plenty of space the entire family. Lake access with picnic area. Come and see! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team (828)292-1440 today.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Those who worked with Dennis Dixon described him as reliable and one-of-a-kind.
- Updated
The South Caldwell High School cheerleading team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a state report.
- Updated
A former Catawba County judge has pleaded guilty to several child sex crimes in Asheville, according to a news release posted by the Buncombe …
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Aug. 20
- Updated
The decision to make masks optional led two teachers to address the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday.
In traveling down highway 321 towards the mountains, right before you get to the 321 bridge, on the right side of the road one will see a larg…
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Morganton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The man police took into custody in connection with the shooting was on parole for multiple charges, including his second conviction of habitual felon, records showed.
- Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne University will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors in public areas, whether vaccinated or not.
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations almost doubled in a week in Catawba County, according to the data from the health department.