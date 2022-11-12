 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $341,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $341,900

Welcome to the Town Homes at Hawks Ridge!! These brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to thriving downtown Hickory, With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. These new construction townhomes have 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. A few of the included features of this open floorplan include Colonial style brick front facade, Private court yard, luxury shower with bench, walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Units are under construction and will be ready for Spring 2023.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert