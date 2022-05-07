 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $339,900

New Construction! This Craftsman-style home with attached garage features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and open concept living. Kitchen features an island with bar seating. Main-level primary suite with walk-in closet. Laundry area off kitchen. Dining area opens to rear patio. Two guest bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Great NE Hickory location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert