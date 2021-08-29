Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 1/2 bath well maintained Two Story home Full w/Basement with Lake Access located in Gold Creek Estates offers many updates a features for any buyer. Large living room with French doors that lead outside to a large deck, great for entertaining. Formal dining room just off of the kitchen to make those holiday meals easy to manage. Lots of kitchen cabinets give you plenty of storage. Breakfast nook area with bay window to look out over a large back yard. Primary Bedroom has walk-in closets and adjoining bathroom with double vanity sinks and walk in tile shower. Upper level features two other bedrooms and another full bathroom. Basement, has several finished rooms that can be used as a visiting guest area. It has a den, full bath and another bonus room. Lower level also has a work shop with a garage door. Great for storing tools, motorcycles and lawn mowers. Fenced in back yard and plenty of space the entire family. Lake access with picnic area. Come and see! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team (828)292-1440 today.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $339,900
