Welcome to Sweetwater Village neighborhood, a 55+ community! New construction, single story townhome. This gorgeous end unit 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan, with a large granite peninsula in the kitchen open to the dining and living areas. Kitchen highlights include: "Soft Close" Shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances, built-in cabinet pantry, tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Spacious primary bedroom with large windows for abundant natural light and wooded view. Attached bath includes: walk-in tile shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. This home boasts 9' ceilings throughout and rounded wall corners. Living room opens to a back covered porch with gorgeous wooded view. Ideal location minutes away from the Lowes, shopping and dining, yet surrounded by gorgeous trees providing a beautiful, private neighborhood.