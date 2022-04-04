Tucked away on a little over 6 acres, this home features it all! Privacy, land, and TONS of character! Enter in to the beautiful 2-story great room featuring exposed tongue and groove ceilings centered around a cozy brick fireplace. Adjacent to the great-room features a dining area/flex space and kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and storage. A door from the dining room leads to an oversized sunroom perfect for entertaining and side and rear wood deck. 1st floor also features oversized primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, jack & jill full bath, and secondary bedroom. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft overlooking great-room, newly renovated bath, and large 3rd bedroom with private balcony.. The perfect upstairs suite! The partially finished basement features laundry, 1/2 bath, large rec space, fireplace, storage, large workshop, and door to back yard. New 50 year roof installed 2021 with transferrable warranty. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $330,000
