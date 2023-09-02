Introducing new construction townhome community under $350,000 that’s not 55+active adult!!!! Conveniently situated just a short drive from downtown Hickory with easy access to I-40. This three-bedroom townhome boasts a desirable open floor plan, with the owner's suite located on the main level for added convenience. The charming colonial-style brick front facade sets a timeless tone, complemented by a private courtyard perfect for relaxation. Inside, you'll find modern features like walk-in closets, granite countertops in the kitchen, soft-close cabinets, and sleek stainless steel appliances. With its proximity to both the picturesque mountains and the vibrant city of Charlotte, this townhome offers the best of both worlds. DIRECTIONS! Please GPS Short Road, Hickory. From Highway 70SE take Star Town road south bound, then take a right on Short Road.