3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $327,500

New Home..Mt. View Area. Great Schools-Conveniently located..Desirable Neighborhood...Quite Dead End Street. Large Backyard . 1649 Berkshire Dr. Hickory NC...Berkshire Place Subdvision.... New 2 story 3bedroom 2.5 baths 2car garage. MAIN LEVEL.... 9ft ceiling with Arched Doorways, Simulated Hickory Plank flooring in Large LV-DinR-Half Bath Large Kitchen and the laundry room. Wood Burning Fireplace or Gas Logs. Stone Front entrance with Rear Concrete Patio.. UPSTAIR...3 bedroom with carpet 2 full baths with ceramic tile flooring. Walkin closet for Master Bedroom....Two Heat Pumps for efficency...City Water..No City Taxes.