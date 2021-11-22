3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $325,000

Perfectly Maintained Braxton Gate End Unit Townhome with Beautiful Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths. Main Floor Offers: Living, Dining & Kitchen all open and with a lovely Fireplace, Primary Suite and Laundry Room, Den, Full Bath,2 Hall Closets, and Double Garage. Upper Level offers: 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath and ADDITIONAL PARTIALLY FINISHED BONUS ROOM for you to create your dream room. Additional Space has been partially finished and has heating/cooling.