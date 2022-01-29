3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $325,000

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in desirable Saint Stephens area of NE Hickory, near Snow Creek Elementary. This two level home offers three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and charming details like a coffered living room ceiling, arched entry to the dining area, white shaker-style cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless appliances, easy maintenance LVT flooring on the main level, mud room/drop zone, and oversized single garage with plenty of room for storage. Low maintenance stone and vinyl exterior. Covered front and rear patios.