3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $325,000

New Construction in great NE Hickory location with main-level bedroom! This Craftsman-style home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open floorplan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Dining area opens to rear patio. Upstairs is the primary suite with double-sink vanity and walk-in closet, guest bedroom, laundry and area for a computer/reading niche.

