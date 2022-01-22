3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $325,000

Great opportunity to own a new construction home in the heart of Hickory in the Snow Creek School district. Enter through the covered back porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The main floor half bath also can serve as a mudroom. The front porch overlooks a beautiful lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The owner suite is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage closet and access to the master bath. The bathroom excels in functionality featuring double vanity with granite counter and shaker style cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and located close to the second full bath. The laundry is convenient to all the bedrooms on the second level. Home will have modern 2 panel doors and LED Lighting. Pictures are of a similar model.