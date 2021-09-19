3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $324,900

Don't miss out on this well-maintained and spacious home in a great neighborhood! Enjoy the open concept of the living, dining room, and kitchen with a breakfast nook. Tons of natural light and real hardwoods throughout the main areas. The well-laid-out kitchen offers an island, pantry, and SS appliances. Spacious master with walk-in closet and private bath(soaker tub and dual vanity). The downstairs is perfect for a second living space and ultimate entertainment area. There is a 4th room currently used as a bedroom and a full bath. Stamped concrete floors and bar area built-ins. Shelving in the garage and multiple closets throughout offers plenty of storage. Out back you will love the back deck perfect for gatherings! Updates to the home include HVAC in 2014, roof 2016, new gas water heater in 2019.