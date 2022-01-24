3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $320,000

If you are looking for land and privacy, this home is for you! This 3 bed/2 bath home is situated on a total of 6.58 acres. The lot is cleared and level. Giving you tons of space for all your outdoor activities. Enjoy your morning coffee on your porch overlooking the massive yard. Inside the 1,550+ you will find spacious rooms, plenty of closets, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, and refrigerator, wood stove and shed all stays! full unheated basement could be done for more heated living and is already plumbed for a bathroom.