 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $320,000

If you are looking for land and privacy, this home is for you! This 3 bed/2 bath home is situated on a total of 6.58 acres. The lot is cleared and level. Giving you tons of space for all your outdoor activities. Enjoy your morning coffee on your porch overlooking the massive yard. Inside the 1,550+ you will find spacious rooms, plenty of closets, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, and refrigerator, wood stove and shed all stays! full unheated basement could be done for more heated living and is already plumbed for a bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert