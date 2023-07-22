Welcome to the Town Homes at Hawks Ridge!! These brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to thriving downtown Hickory, With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. These new construction townhomes have 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. A few of the included features of this open floorplan include Colonial style brick front facade, Private court yard, walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. DIRECTIONS! Please GPS Short Road, Hickory. From Highway 70SE take Star Town road south bound, then take a right on Short Road.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, is charged with one count of wire fraud scheme, according to the indictment. Hickory based law firm Young, Morphis…
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, of Hickory died when a vehicle was apparently washed into the waters of Duck Creek, according to a release from the A…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Catawba County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle along Springs Road when the vehicle crashed near Rifle Range Road. One pedestri…