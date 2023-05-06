Welcome to the Town Homes at Hawks Ridge!! These brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to thriving downtown Hickory, With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. These new construction townhomes have 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. A few of the included features of this open floorplan include Colonial style brick front facade, Private court yard, walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. DIRECTIONS! Please GPS Short Road, Hickory. From Highway 70SE take Star Town road south bound, then take a right on Short Road.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,900
