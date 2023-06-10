Welcome to Hawks Ridge subdivision, where luxury living meets convenience! This newly built three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse offers a prime location with easy access to I-40, allowing for effortless commuting. Nestled near the majestic mountains, it's perfect for day trips and outdoor adventures. The townhouse boasts a primary suite on the main level, offering comfort and privacy. With its open floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recessed lights, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, this home exudes elegance and modernity. All of this, plus being less than an hour away from the vibrant city of Charlotte, makes this townhouse an ideal blend of luxury and convenience.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highland Baptist Church in Hickory reported more than $141,000 was embezzled from the church, according to a police report.
Granite Falls will be getting a Sheetz and Starbucks along U.S. 321 at the intersection across from the shopping area that includes a Walmart …
A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building.
The Hickory Police Department will increase traffic patrol along U.S. Highway 70 SE this month.
Glenn A. Bumgarner, a Hickory businessman for nearly seven decades, died Sunday, June 4, at his residence. He was 91.