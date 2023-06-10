Welcome to Hawks Ridge subdivision, where luxury living meets convenience! This newly built three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse offers a prime location with easy access to I-40, allowing for effortless commuting. Nestled near the majestic mountains, it's perfect for day trips and outdoor adventures. The townhouse boasts a primary suite on the main level, offering comfort and privacy. With its open floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recessed lights, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, this home exudes elegance and modernity. All of this, plus being less than an hour away from the vibrant city of Charlotte, makes this townhouse an ideal blend of luxury and convenience.