New Construction! This Craftsman-style home with attached garage features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and open concept living. Kitchen features an island with bar seating. Main-level primary suite with walk-in closet. Laundry area off kitchen. Dining area opens to rear patio. Two guest bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Great NE Hickory location!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,000
