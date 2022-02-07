3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $315,000

Coming Soon! Don't Miss this Stunning Home in Jacobs View! Enjoy the Convenient Location in Mountain View minutes from Hwy 321 and I-40. Spacious, Updated Kitchen with New Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Custom Cabinets with Breakfast Area and New Flooring. Dining Area opens to the Living Room with Ample Room for entertainment. Large Primary Suite with Updated Bathroom. Upper-level features 2 Bedrooms and Shared Bath. Updates include Paint, Flooring, Countertops, Black Stainless-Steel Appliances, Roof, and upper-level HVAC Unit. Level Yard with Back Deck area. Showings to Begin 2/2/22