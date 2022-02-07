Coming Soon! Don't Miss this Stunning Home in Jacobs View! Enjoy the Convenient Location in Mountain View minutes from Hwy 321 and I-40. Spacious, Updated Kitchen with New Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Custom Cabinets with Breakfast Area and New Flooring. Dining Area opens to the Living Room with Ample Room for entertainment. Large Primary Suite with Updated Bathroom. Upper-level features 2 Bedrooms and Shared Bath. Updates include Paint, Flooring, Countertops, Black Stainless-Steel Appliances, Roof, and upper-level HVAC Unit. Level Yard with Back Deck area. Showings to Begin 2/2/22
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County’s former utilities director was wined and dined to the tune of more than $40,000 by a contractor doing business with the county…
- Updated
A Charlotte-based developer with a history in Hickory is looking to expand the company's presence with a new residential development in northe…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
County leaders say they were 'unaware' of investigation into former employee charged in bribery scheme
- Updated
Catawba County leaders had little to say about a county employee being charged in a bribery scheme.
- Updated
A fire destroyed a pickup truck near the 126 exit on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.
Hickory Police posted signs around the city that discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.
- Updated
A Newton woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.
The Alderete family eats tacos nearly every day. The temptation is hard to avoid while running a taco truck.
- Updated
A driver involved in a police chase Monday morning was injured after he struck a power pole on Hwy. 16 North.
- Updated
A head-on collision in front of Viewmont Elementary School backed up traffic on Thursday afternoon.