3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $315,000

Loaded with UPGRADES! Located near the lake in Tillman's Run, this elegant 3 Bedrooms/3Full Bath Rooms home is better than new & features a newly renovated hard coat stucco façade! Situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot, this home features Solid cherry hard wood floors extend from the foyer through the Living Room, Dining Room, kitchen, main hall & Primary Bedroom The kitchen boasts gleaming granite counters with a breakfast bar & Venetian plaster backsplash. The updated baths have oversized Travertine tile flooring & Victorian bronze fixtures. The icing on the cake is the finished lower level den w/Brazilian cherry wood floors & built-in sound speakers that will knock your socks off! The den is plumbed for a kitchen or bar & there is room to add a 4th BR. The newly stained rear deck overlooks the private, level backyard w/several shade trees. All of this in a wonderful neighborhood (Clyde Campbell school district) & just a short stroll to Lake Hickory. No HOA