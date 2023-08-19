Welcome to the Town Homes at Hawks Ridge!! The only new construction townhome community under $350,000 that’s not 55+active adult. These brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to thriving downtown Hickory, With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. These new construction townhomes have 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. A few of the included features of this open floorplan include Colonial style brick front facade, Private court yard, walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. DIRECTIONS! Please GPS Short Road, Hickory. From Highway 70SE take Star Town road south bound, then take a right on Short Road.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said.
Michelle Wilshire is charged with six counts of wire fraud, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;…
Two men died when a plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said.
Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began…
With the start of the high school football season just days away, it’s time to take a look at the five 2A teams from the Hickory Daily Record’…