Welcome to Hawks Ridge subdivision, new construction townhome community under $350,000 that’s not 55+active adult!!! This newly built three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse offers a prime location with easy access to I-40, allowing for effortless commuting. Nestled near the majestic mountains, it's perfect for day trips and outdoor adventures. The townhouse boasts a primary suite on the main level, offering comfort and privacy. With its open floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recessed lights, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, this home exudes elegance and modernity. All of this, plus being less than an hour away from the vibrant city of Charlotte, makes this townhouse an ideal blend of luxury and convenience. DIRECTIONS! Please GPS Short Road, Hickory. From Highway 70SE take Star Town road south bound, then take a right on Short Road.