3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $312,500

Beautiful updated townhome on Lake Hickory. Walk to your boat dock and slip or enjoy seasonal views of the lake. So many updates. New Roof, Gutters, Gutter gaurds being installed 10/4. New gas Water heater, New french drains, new flooring in laundry, All new stainless appliances (except stove). New refrigerator stays with the home. Fresh neutral paint in majority of rooms, HVAC installed 2018. Off dining area is a covered deck with storage room. Master has large walk in closet, and another very long closet/storage area over the garage. Basement is fully finished with new paint and flooring. Bright area with double doors. Walk out to a covered patio.