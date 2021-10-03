 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $312,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $312,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $312,500

Beautiful updated townhome on Lake Hickory. Walk to your boat dock and slip or enjoy seasonal views of the lake. So many updates. New Roof, Gutters, Gutter gaurds being installed 10/4. New gas Water heater, New french drains, new flooring in laundry, All new stainless appliances (except stove). New refrigerator stays with the home. Fresh neutral paint in majority of rooms, HVAC installed 2018. Off dining area is a covered deck with storage room. Master has large walk in closet, and another very long closet/storage area over the garage. Basement is fully finished with new paint and flooring. Bright area with double doors. Walk out to a covered patio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert